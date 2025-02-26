US President Donald Trump claimed on 26 February that Ukraine should “forget about NATO” as part of any future peace agreement to end the war,.

“You can forget about NATO,” Trump said. “I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started,” he added, referring to promises that Ukraine would someday become a member of the Alliance.

This echoes previous statements by Trump, who has claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was allegedly caused by the Alliance’s promise of eventual Ukrainian membership. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also excluded Ukraine’s NATO membership as part of any “peaceful settlement” of the war.

Ukraine formally submitted its application for NATO membership in 2022, following years of escalating tensions with Russia and a constitutional amendment prioritizing NATO membership in 2019.

The main reason Russia started the war in Ukraine driven by a desire to reassert its influence and control, motivated by a historical narrative that views Ukraine as part of a broader “Historical Russia.” Additionally, Russia seeks to undermine Ukraine’s independence and democratic development, which it sees as a threat to its authoritarian rule.

Many experts say that Russian war in Ukraine is existential, as Russia aims to take away Ukraine’s identity.

Ukraine continues to insist that its position on joining the North Atlantic Alliance remains unchanged, as it is reportedly the cheapest and most solid security option for Ukraine, which is fighting for, firstly, European and global peace.

Trump expressed optimism about achieving peace in Ukraine, citing his conversations with Vladimir Putin as an example. Trump described Putin as “clever” and “smart,” expressing confidence that he could reach an agreement with him to end the war in Ukraine.

“I had very good conversations with Putin. I had very good conversations with Zelensky,” he said.

Regarding potential territorial concessions by Ukraine as part of a “peace agreement,” Trump assured that he would seek “the best deal.”

The US President also declined to promise specific security guarantees to Ukraine from the United States, saying Europe should provide these instead.

