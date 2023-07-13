US Defense Secretary Austin has “no doubt” Ukraine will join NATO after war ends – CNN

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says in a July 13 interview with CNN he has “no doubt” that Ukraine will become part of NATO after Russia’s war against the country ends.

“I have no doubt that will happen, and we heard just about every country in the room say as much,” Austin said in Vilnius after a two-day NATO summit., adding, “I think that was reassuring to [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are other things that should happen, like judicial reform and things that make sure that the democracy is in good shape.”

When asked how close Ukraine was to meeting NATO standards, Austin said that there was “still work to be done” in terms of training and equipping, “but we are doing this work now as they fight this war and so things have been done up to this point there is more that will need to be done to ensure that they have a full complement of capabilities.”

Tags: NATO