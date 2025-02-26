Russian strike kills renowned journalist and surgeon

Pavlo Ivanchov and Tetiana Kulyk were killed as a result of Russia’s strike on Kyiv Oblast.

Ivanchov is a renowned cancer surgeon and co-author of around 200 scientific papers published in Ukrainian and foreign journals, 21 Ukrainian patents as well as monographs and other types of publication.

Tetiana Kulyk is the creator and host of Ukrainian state agency Ukrinform’s “The Invincible Nation.”

According to witnesses, they were killed after a Russian drone struck the couple’s bedroom. The neighbors tried saving them, but the fire spread fast.