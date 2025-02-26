Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump admits that his peace push may fail, will try to get some land back

byLesia Dubenko
26/02/2025
1 minute read
Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting/ Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
Trump admits that his peace push may fail, will try to get some land back

POTUS Donald Trump admitted that his peace push may fail.

Speaking at his Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that it’s possible he won’t be able to work out peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“You have a lot of confidence in us because you assume there’s going to be peace,” Trump said. “You know it’s possible it doesn’t work out. There is a possibility, but I hope it does for the sake of humanity.”

He also said that the US will try to get some land back that Russia occupied, but it won’t be “easy.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Washington D.C. this Friday to sign the minerals deal.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts