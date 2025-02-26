Trump admits that his peace push may fail, will try to get some land back

POTUS Donald Trump admitted that his peace push may fail.

Speaking at his Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that it’s possible he won’t be able to work out peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“You have a lot of confidence in us because you assume there’s going to be peace,” Trump said. “You know it’s possible it doesn’t work out. There is a possibility, but I hope it does for the sake of humanity.”

He also said that the US will try to get some land back that Russia occupied, but it won’t be “easy.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Washington D.C. this Friday to sign the minerals deal.