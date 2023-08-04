Ukraine’s Security Service warns of Russian false flag attack against Belarus

Russian military and special services plan to attack an oil refinery in Belarus and blame Ukraine, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to intelligence, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military and special services, sent to Belarus under the guise of the Wagner Group troops, is plotting a terrorist attack at the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus.

“This Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group is supposed to commit a provocation at the refinery, pretending to be ‘Ukrainian saboteurs. The Russian Federation plans to blame Ukraine for the crime to draw Minsk into a full-scale war against our country,” the SBU spox claimed.

The SBU received information about the planned terrorist attack in Belarus from several sources, including from the testimony of a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, who was captured by Ukrainian troops during the counteroffensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Furthermore, the SBU found information about a Russian “special mission” at the Mozyr oil refinery on the captured Russian’s cell phone. In his phone, SBU cyber specialists found deleted correspondence with other Russian military, pictures of the Mozyr oil refinery, and some information about the planned false-flag operation in Belarus.

The Russian POW, whose phone contained information about the planned attack on the oil refinery, had previously participated in hostilities against Ukraine’s Armed Forces in southern Ukraine and had recently been instructed to relocate to Belarus as a member of the private military company Wagner, according to the SBU.

