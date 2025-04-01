Russian foreign ministry accuses Trump of not wanting Ukraine peace

The US is not doing enough to satisfy Russia’s demands.

In an interview with the journal International Affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov rejected the US attempts to put an end to Russia’s own aggression.

He said that Russia takes the US proposals on Ukraine seriously but cannot accept them in their current form as they do not “address the root causes of the conflict, which is a key demand of Russia.”

“This is completely missing, and it needs to be addressed. The models and solutions proposed by the Americans are taken very seriously by us, but we also cannot accept all of this as-is,” the official explained.

Ryabkov added that Moscow has a deep and thoroughly developed set of its own priorities and approaches to resolving the conflict in Ukraine. These frameworks are also being worked on during negotiations with the Americans in Riyadh.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also claimed that, so far, US President Donald Trump has not sent any signals to Kyiv about ceasing hostilities.

“Currently, all that exists is an attempt to find some kind of framework that would first make it possible to achieve a ceasefire, as envisioned by the Americans. Then, it would move on to other models and frameworks,” he added