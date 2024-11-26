Russian attack on service station in Sumy kills two people

Russian forces targeted a service station in Sumy, resulting in two fatalities and potentially leaving another person trapped under debris, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, the attack caused significant damage to surrounding infrastructure, including a nearby residential building and kindergarten.

Russia continues its deliberate daily strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Overnight of 26 November, the Ukrainian Air Force reported detecting and tracking 192 aerial targets, including 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 188 drones. The attack caused a blackout in Ternopil, a city in Western the part of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the strike was conducted using a rocket launch system.

“The only way to protect against such strikes is by destroying Russian launch installations on Russian territory,” the president said.

The president underscored the importance of Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian territory, describing it as the sole method to “limit Russian terror and the overall capability to wage war.” He expressed gratitude to partners who understand and communicate this strategic imperative.

The State Emergency Service reported an additional aviation strike on Sumy’s residential area, which damaged residential buildings, private vehicles, and civil infrastructure. Emergency services managed to contain fire outbreaks.

