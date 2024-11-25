More Germans begin to view Russia as military threat to their security in 2024, new study finds

According to the annual survey by the Bundeswehr’s Center for Military History and Social Sciences, an increasing number of Germans have begun perceiving Russia as a military threat to security in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Since 2022, Germany has sent a significant amount of aid to Kyiv, including Leopard 2 tanks, IRIS-T air defense systems, reconnaissance drones, and Patriot air defense systems. However, Berlin has declined to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite ongoing requests from Kyiv for these long-range weapons. In addition to the missile issue, Germany has also limited the provision of mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, supplying only 6% of the requested units.

The survey, published on 25 November, shows that after a slight decline last year, more respondents in 2024 view tensions between the West and Russia as a threat to their personal safety—58%, a 3%-point increase compared to 2023.

More respondents also feel threatened by the possibility of war in Europe, with 41% expressing this concern, a 7%-point rise from 2023. Some 65% percent of respondents described Russia’s military actions in Ukraine as a significant threat to Germany’s national security.

Russia is predominantly perceived as a security threat to Germany across all socio-demographic groups in the country. However, respondents who support the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany and the leftist Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance see Russia as less of a threat compared to voters of other parties.

Survey data analysis indicates that approval for Germany’s military support of Ukraine strongly correlates with whether respondents perceive Russia as a security threat.

Public support for Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine has risen by 4% points compared to the previous year, reaching 49%.

A significant majority—62%—supports the Bundeswehr continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, while 16% oppose this.

Read also: