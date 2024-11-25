Eng
More Germans begin to view Russia as military threat to their security in 2024, new study finds

Public approval for Germany’s support of Ukraine climbs to 49%, with 62% backing the Bundeswehr training Ukrainian soldiers.
byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
Russia terrorist state rally Ukraine demonstration
A woman holds the sign “Russia is a terrorist state” during a rally to confiscate Russian state assets on 7 June 2024 in Berlin. Photo; ICUV
According to the annual survey by the Bundeswehr’s Center for Military History and Social Sciences, an increasing number of Germans have begun perceiving Russia as a military threat to security in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Since 2022, Germany has sent a significant amount of aid to Kyiv, including Leopard 2 tanks, IRIS-T air defense systems, reconnaissance drones, and Patriot air defense systems. However, Berlin has declined to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite ongoing requests from Kyiv for these long-range weapons. In addition to the missile issue, Germany has also limited the provision of mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, supplying only 6% of the requested units.

The survey, published on 25 November, shows that after a slight decline last year, more respondents in 2024 view tensions between the West and Russia as a threat to their personal safety—58%, a 3%-point increase compared to 2023.

More respondents also feel threatened by the possibility of war in Europe, with 41% expressing this concern, a 7%-point rise from 2023. Some 65% percent of respondents described Russia’s military actions in Ukraine as a significant threat to Germany’s national security.

Russia is predominantly perceived as a security threat to Germany across all socio-demographic groups in the country. However, respondents who support the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany and the leftist Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance see Russia as less of a threat compared to voters of other parties.

Survey data analysis indicates that approval for Germany’s military support of Ukraine strongly correlates with whether respondents perceive Russia as a security threat.

Public support for Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine has risen by 4% points compared to the previous year, reaching 49%.

A significant majority—62%—supports the Bundeswehr continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, while 16% oppose this.

We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society.

