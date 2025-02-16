Polish PM in Munich: “Never again” to appeasement of aggressor as Trump pushes quick peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

On 16 February, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned during the Munich Security Conference against repeating the mistakes of appeasement of the aggressor, comparing the 1938 Munich Agreement signed with Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany, which led to World War II, with potential US peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine, while pressuring Kyiv to give 20% of its territory to Russia without security guarantees, aid, and reparations, according to UkrInform.
“As a tourist, I really like this place. Nice people, perfect beer, amazing Pinakothek. As a historian and politician the only thing I can say today is: MUNICH. NEVER AGAIN,” said Tusk.
The Munich Security Conference took place from 14 to 16 February. During the event, US Vice President JD Vance criticized European elites, stating that Washington seeks a reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine but believes Europe must take greater initiative.
Meanwhile, US special envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Europe had failed in facilitating peace under the Minsk agreements, making it unlikely that the US would formally involve European nations in Ukraine peace talks.
Next week may be pivotal for Ukraine peace efforts as Trump’s peace strategy faces European resistance
This sparked concerns among the EU leaders, who decided to gather on 17 February in Paris to discuss their actions in response to Trump’s push for a quick deal with Putin.
This could include deploying European troops in Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire line. Many European leaders are also concerned about the future of US aid after the war and what actions Europeans themselves can take in this regard.
Related:
- Rubio and Lavrov hold phone call, but accounts on Ukraine and sanctions differ
- European leaders to hold emergency summit on Ukraine as Trump pushes for talks with Russia
- Politico: Trump officials head to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia, Ukraine joins as well
- Zelenskyy: We must build Armed Forces of Europe for future to depend only on Europeans
- “Remember Minsk-2.” Europe should stay out of Ukraine peace talks, Kellogg says