Polish PM in Munich: “Never again” to appeasement of aggressor as Trump pushes quick peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

His warning comes as US officials push for peace talks while excluding European allies. European leaders prepare for an emergency Paris summit to discuss their response to Trump’s Russia negotiations.
Olena Mukhina
16/02/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy tusk sign security agreement between ukraine poland today volodymyr (r) donald (l) kyiv 22 january 2024 credit presidential office
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) with Donald Tusk (L) in Kyiv, 22 January 2024. Credit: Presidential Office of Ukraine.
On 16 February, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned during the Munich Security Conference against repeating the mistakes of appeasement of the aggressor, comparing the 1938 Munich Agreement signed with Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany, which led to World War II, with potential US peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine, while pressuring Kyiv to give 20% of its territory to Russia without security guarantees, aid, and reparations, according to UkrInform.

In the Ukrainian public mind, Munich city is associated with signing the 1938 Munich agreement, better known as the Munich Betrayal, where Western powers accepted Nazi Germany’s annexation of parts of then-Czechoslovakia, appeasing Hitler before he started WWII. After multiple demands to Ukraine and basically no demands for Russia, announced by Trump and his team, many believe that the Munich Security Conference can become the Munich-2 for Ukraine.

“As a tourist, I really like this place. Nice people, perfect beer, amazing Pinakothek. As a historian and politician the only thing I can say today is: MUNICH. NEVER AGAIN,” said Tusk.

The Munich Security Conference took place from 14 to 16 February. During the event, US Vice President JD Vance criticized European elites, stating that Washington seeks a reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine but believes Europe must take greater initiative.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Europe had failed in facilitating peace under the Minsk agreements, making it unlikely that the US would formally involve European nations in Ukraine peace talks.

Next week may be pivotal for Ukraine peace efforts as Trump’s peace strategy faces European resistance

This sparked concerns among the EU leaders, who decided to gather on 17 February in Paris to discuss their actions in response to Trump’s push for a quick deal with Putin.

This could include deploying European troops in Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire line. Many European leaders are also concerned about the future of US aid after the war and what actions Europeans themselves can take in this regard.

