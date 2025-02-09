German air defenses fail as “suspicious” drones surveil Ukrainian Patriot training at NATO base

Unidentified drones have repeatedly been detected over the Schwesing Air Force base, where Ukrainian troops are training on Patriot missile defense systems, prompting German military officials to investigate potential espionage. According to a leaked Ministry of Defense report obtained by Süddeutsche Zeitung, six drone incidents were recorded at the high-security facility near Husum in January.

The incidents highlight growing concerns about surveillance of NATO military installations training Ukrainian forces, particularly as Russia seeks intelligence about Western weapon systems being deployed against its invasion. The failure of German counter-drone defenses to stop these intrusions has raised additional security concerns.

“The Bundeswehr military base could have become the target of a large-scale espionage operation using drones,” reports Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The activities occurred between January 9 and 29 despite the base being equipped with anti-drone countermeasures, including the HP47 system designed to detect and disable drones through radio jamming.

Der Spiegel reports that Russian intelligence services are the primary suspects, noting that vehicles with Russian diplomatic plates have been observed near the base.

“Sometimes it seems like the enemy wants us to see their espionage attempts,” one Bundeswehr general remarked.

The situation has raised concerns about the German military’s drone defense capabilities. According to Deutsche Welle, while an espionage investigation has been launched, neither the HP47 system nor two other defense complexes successfully intercepted the drones. The incidents coincide with increased drone activity at German military facilities since the commencement of Ukrainian troop training.

The Patriot systems, supplied to Ukraine by Germany and other allies, are crucial for defending against Russian missile attacks. The Schwesing base, located on the North Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein, serves as a key training facility for both German and Ukrainian forces operating these advanced air defense systems.

