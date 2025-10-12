Moscow pushes new solution in air defense as Ukrainian strikes create fuel shortages in Russia

The Russian modernized trainer-combat aircraft Yak-130M is preparing for trials. Defence Express reports that it has the potential to be turned into a platform for countering drones.

United Aircraft Corporation has rolled out the first modernized airframe, and two more planes are in production, but this is an experimental batch of only three machines, not serial production.

What is known about the Yak-130M?

The Yak-130M is being promoted as a trainer and light attack aircraft. The modernized airframe was fitted with a 130P radar station and an SALT-130K electro-optical pod, which should enable it to engage ground targets and make it easier to detect aerial objects, including drones.

This technical upgrade changes the Yak-130M’s role from instructor-trainer to multi-role light strike aircraft.

What armament could make it a “drone killer”?

The key element is the ability to employ precision air-to-ground weapons with laser and satellite guidance and air-to-air armament.

“In theory, it could become a ‘hunter of drones’ — and the Russians have interesting options for this," the experts said.

Although they lack an APKWS analogue for 70-mm semi-explosive guided rockets, there is a guided variant of unguided rockets — the S-8L with semi-automatic laser guidance.

The S-8L was initially intended for the Thermit UAV, but it could theoretically be integrated into other platforms as well.

Serial production — still uncertain

Defence Express stresses that neither the aircraft nor the S-8L rocket has entered serial production. So far, this experimental initiative with three airframes requires testing, weapon-integration validation, and a decision about mass adoption.