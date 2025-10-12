Ukraine receives new Dutch minehunter — another to follow before the year ends

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksii Neyizhpapa, announced on 12 October that the Netherlands has transferred a modern Alkmaar-class minehunter to the Ukrainian Navy. He added that a second vessel of the same type is expected by the end of 2025, with crew training for its operation already underway.

This comes amid the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war. The vessel is an Alkmaar-class minehunter — a modern warship designed to detect and destroy sea mines. These ships are equipped with advanced sonar systems and remotely operated devices for mine neutralization. The Navy commander did not state that the vessel had arrived in Ukraine. Its physical delivery remains unlikely, as Turkiye continues to enforce the Montreux Convention, which restricts naval passage of belligerent parties into the Black Sea.

A Dutch delegation led by Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans and Chief of the Armed Forces General Onno Eichelsheim visited Ukraine and met with the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy and the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper. The parties discussed security challenges in the Black Sea region and outlined prospects for further cooperation.

The Ukrainian commander emphasized the need for continued exchange of experience in conducting high-tech warfare, noting that such knowledge benefits both sides.

In June, the Netherlands handed over its Alkmaar-class minehunter Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen— renamed Melitopol, though Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa hasn't specified now whether he was referring to this vessel or a different one.

More minehunters

Ukraine had previously received a minehunting ship from Belgium — the BNS Narcis — now renamed Mariupol. According to Vessel Tracker, both former BNS Narcis and Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen remain moored in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The United Kingdom has also previously donated HMS Shoreham and HMS Grimsby minehunters, renamed Cherkasy and Chernihiv. The British-donated ships will remain at Portsmouth Naval Base “for the foreseeable future as they prepare for exercises with the Royal Navy alongside the US Navy in UK waters.”