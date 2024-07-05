Germany bolsters Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missiles with third Patriot system

Eng
As Russia persists in its bombardment of Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure across various oblasts, German Ambassador to Ukraine announced that Germany delivered a third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine and that the Ukrainian military personnel completed their training to operate it in Germany.
byVira Kravchuk
05/07/2024
1 minute read
Patriot air defense system
Patriot air defense system. Source: @MJaegerT on X
Germany had already delivered its third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger announced on X. 

Patriot systems are crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russian missiles, as Russia continues shelling civilians and energy infrastructure in different oblasts. In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine requires 25 Patriot air defense systems with 6-8 batteries to protect its airspace from Russian missiles fully. 

Jäger mentioned that the Ukrainian crew operating the system had successfully completed relevant training in Germany over the past few months.

In June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin that Germany will provide Ukraine with a third Patriot air defense system, along with additional IRIS-T units and Gepard anti-air systems, in response to intensified Russian missile and drone attacks. He also urged other countries to support strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.

In June, President Zelenskyy also thanked Romania and its President Klaus Iohannis for their decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system.

