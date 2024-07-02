Blinken: New air defense systems for Ukraine to be announced before NATO summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., announced upcoming news on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, likely next week. He stressed the critical nature of robust air defense for Ukraine’s success.

Despite Ukraine’s persistent requests for air defense systems since Russia’s invasion 2.5 years ago, cities like Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro continue to face relentless shelling.

“For both Ukraine’s military and economic potential, we need to ensure air defense to protect the territories where investments have been made. We are working on this. I think there will be more news about this in the coming weeks, ahead of the NATO summit, actually next week,” he said.

When asked about “Ukraine’s victory,” Blinken notably used the term “success” instead.

“Ukraine’s success would mean that the country is able to stand on its own feet from military, economic, and democratic perspectives, as well as further integrate with the West,” he said.

Blinken believes that the ultimate outcome of joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine should be “a successful country, one that is self-reliant in these three areas, and thus serves as the strongest response to Vladimir Putin.”

