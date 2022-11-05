Ukrainian air defenses downed 2 Russian helicopters, 11 loitering munitions, 3 UAVs, 2 missiles – Air Force Command

On November 4 at around 16:00, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles in the southern direction, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported.
“At night, two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down in Kherson oblast. Also, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces and mobile fire groups destroyed 11 [Iranian-made] Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and three operational-tactical UAVs,” the Command wrote.
The command says that those involved in the destruction of air targets were the units of the air commands Souths, Center, East, and West.
One of the Shahed-136 loitering munitions was shot down in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the oblast’s head.
According to the November 4 evening report by the Ukrainian President’s Office, Russian missile strikes and artillery attacks took place in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblast over the course of the day.
Tags: air defenses, Ka-52, Kalibr, Shahed-136