Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 12 of 13 Iranian-made drones in Russia’s night attack

On the night of November 1-2, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the eastern direction with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

“12 out of 13 loitering munitions were destroyed by air defenses in the eastern and central regions of the country,” the Command wrote.

The Air Command East’s air defense gun and missile units, aircraft, and mobile fire teams destroyed six of the Shaheds. Six more were destroyed in the responsibility area of the Air Command Center.

Correspondents of Suspilne reported explosions in Dnipro City at about 23:15. In the morning, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko said that the rumbling that Dnipro residents heard at night was activities of Ukrainian air defenses who shot down six Shaheds in the oblast’s skies.

About midnight, Vitalii Maletskyi, mayor of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, wrote that “enemy objects” were spotted over the city as air defenses were active.

Reznichenko also reported that the Russian troops also attacked Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night and in the morning with multiple rocket launchers.

According to Cherkasy Oblast Head Ihor Taburets, “Two ‘shaheeds’ were shot down by air defense forces, one hit an infrastructure object.”

Tags: Shahed-136, Ukrainian Air Force