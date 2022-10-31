Another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter shot down in Ukraine – Air Force Command ~~

Kamov K-52 attack helicopter operated by the Russian army. Illustrative image. Source: Youtube
The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that at about 08:20, a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force Command Center shot down the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.
According to the estimations of Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian lost 253 helicopters between 24 February and 31 October in Ukraine.
Read also:
Ukraine downed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters, one Su-25 attack aircraft on Oct 27 – GenStaff
Another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter downed in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian troops destroyed three Russian strike helicopters in Kherson Oblast – Air Force Command
Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter shot down in Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian military