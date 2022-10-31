Another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter shot down in Ukraine – Air Force Command

Kamov K-52 attack helicopter operated by the Russian army. Illustrative image. Source: Youtube 

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that at about 08:20, a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force Command Center shot down the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

According to the estimations of Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian lost 253 helicopters between 24 February and 31 October in Ukraine.

