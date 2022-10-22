Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter shot down in Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian military

On October 22 at around 12:00, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South shot down a Ka-52 Russian attack helicopter in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, the spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Bratchuk, reported.
