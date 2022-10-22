Russian occupation authorities ceased activities in Kherson’s Beryslav – GenStaff

Beryslav. Map: DeepState

On 19 October, all bodies of the Russian occupation authorities ceased their activities in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It is also known that collaborators who collaborated with the Russian occupiers continue to leave the city, along with their families and property,” the Staff says.

Beryslav is one of the important cities on the Russian-controlled part of the western bank of the Dnipro not far from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s bridge.