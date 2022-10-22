Russian occupation authorities ceased activities in Kherson’s Beryslav – GenStaff

Russian occupation authorities ceased activities in Kherson’s Beryslav – GenStaff

Beryslav. Map: DeepState 

Latest news Ukraine

On 19 October, all bodies of the Russian occupation authorities ceased their activities in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It is also known that collaborators who collaborated with the Russian occupiers continue to leave the city, along with their families and property,” the Staff says.

Beryslav is one of the important cities on the Russian-controlled part of the western bank of the Dnipro not far from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s bridge.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags