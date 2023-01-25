Ukrainian Foreign Minister hints they are already working towards the supply of F16 after Germany approved Leopard 2s

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Facebook:

“– Now F16? – Yes. – Taking to work, friend. I just received a question from a European colleague. And answered him. He knows what to do. And you should know that no matter how difficult it is, you should never give up. No matter how sad it is, do not despair. No matter how hard the enemies try, they will die like dew from the sun. It’s necessary always to believe and work hard. And everything will be. Because Ukraine can do everything.“

As was reported on 24 January, Germany has decided to send at least one company of the Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine and approve reexport from other countries.

Before that, several US and Dutch officials were publicly talking about the possible supply of F-16 aircraft for Ukraine. During a parliamentary debate on 19 January, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the Cabinet will look into supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if the Ukrainian government asks for it.

