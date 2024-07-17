Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Ukraine continue targeting Russian air defense systems to set conditions to field F-16s

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 20 S-300 launchers and 15 radar stations, setting the stage for F-16 fighter jet deployment, according to a new ISW report.
byMaria Tril
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Belgorod air defense strike
Plumes of smoke rise near Belgorod at the site of a reportedly destroyed Pantsir-S air defense system. Photo; Pepel tg channel.
ISW: Ukraine continue targeting Russian air defense systems to set conditions to field F-16s

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 16 July that Ukrainian forces are intensifying their efforts to neutralize Russian air defense systems in occupied Ukraine and along Russia’s border regions.

According to the ISW, this strategic move aims to create favorable conditions for the deployment of F-16 fighter jets, which are expected to arrive in Ukraine between Summer and Fall 2024.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on 16 July that Ukrainian forces successfully struck an S-300 position in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

“Ukrainian forces have destroyed 20 S-300 launchers and 15 radar stations total in an unspecified time period,” Syrskyi said.

He also shared geolocated footage showing Ukrainian forces using cluster munitions against Russian air defense systems east of occupied Manhush, Donetsk Oblast.

The ISW notes a claim from the Council of Deputies of Krasninskoye, Volgograd Oblast, regarding the death of a Russian S-300 battery commander. The council reported that the commander was killed in a Ukrainian ATACMS strike on 12 July. However, the ISW suggests that this incident more likely occurred near Mariupol, aligning with reports of a strike against a Russian S-300 system on that same day.

Syrskyi emphasized the strategic importance of these operations, stating, “Ukrainian forces were systematically destroying Russia’s air defense capabilities to set conditions for Ukraine’s successful use of strike aircraft.” He added that F-16s are arriving “soon.”

The report also cites Kostyantyn Nemichev, founder of the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) “Kraken” Regiment, who claimed that Ukrainian forces had destroyed four Russian S-300 systems used to strike Kharkiv City within an unspecified period.

Despite these efforts, the ISW cautions that the initial F-16 deliveries to Ukraine will likely be limited in number. The report states, “Materiel and training constraints will likely prevent Ukrainian forces from leveraging fixed-wing airpower at scale in 2024.”

The ISW also notes that Ukrainian officials have previously indicated their intention to use F-16s as part of Ukraine’s broader air defense umbrella.

The ISW concludes by reiterating a previous assessment that Ukraine must significantly reduce Russia’s overall air defense capabilities to effectively integrate F-16s into its combat operations.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts