Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s counteroffensive is faster than new sanctions packages today

“There are specific square kilometers” liberated from Russians, but due to the lack of air superiority and long-range weapons, the Ukrainian counteroffensive can’t progress faster, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while speaking at the 18th Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv on 8 September 2023.
byBohdan Ben
08/09/2023
1 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy while speaking at the 18th Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv on 8 September 2023. Photo: Office of the President
The war is slowing down. We recognize this fact. All processes are becoming more complicated and slower: from sanctions to the provision of weapons,” he said.

When some partners say, ‘So what about the counteroffensive, when will the next step be?’ My answer is that today our steps are probably faster than new sanctions packages,” Zelenskyy also noted.

He added that it is important that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing and that initiative is on the Ukrainian side because peace and tranquility in Ukraine and throughout Europe and the world will be achieved when Ukraine regains all its territories. That is why Ukrainians desire to liberate all territories as soon as possible.

He stressed that the sooner Ukraine receives more powerful long-range weapons, the faster the counteroffensive and liberation of Ukrainian lands from the occupiers will take place.

There are specific square kilometers of our land, and each liberated meter is a human life…” Zelenskyy said. “The longer it takes, the more people suffer. What is the impact of weapons? Concrete and direct, without abstractions and rhetoric. There is a specific impact of a specific weapon. The more powerful and long-range it is, the faster the counteroffensive is. The faster the restoration of our territory is. If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive.

He also expressed gratitude to all partners of Ukraine, led by the United States, who provide defense assistance and strengthen the Ukrainian defense forces to liberate all Ukrainian lands.

