General Staff: Russian counterattacks in Bakhmut sector fail

Russian forces tried to regain lost ground near Andriyivka in the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 20 September 2023.

On 20 September, Russia conducted another massive drone attack on Ukraine, launching Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones toward the Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Sumy oblasts. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 17 Russian kamikaze drones. The Russian drone strikes damaged an oil refinery in the Poltava Oblast.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 72 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 35 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Over the last day, there were around 15 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult, the General Staff reported.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Army successfully repelled Russian attacks west of Zaitseve, the General Staff reported. Russian troops tried to regain lost ground northeast of Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast but were unsuccessful, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka and New York in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Dachne, and Zalizne.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled over ten Russian attacks in the vicinity of Mariyinka, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Novokalynove, Orlivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove, Torske, Spirne, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled Zarichne, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniekamiyanske, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Vuhledar in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriyivka, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia, the General Staff reported. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Karpovychi, Arkhypivka, Leonivka, Vilchyky in the Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bilovody, Taratutino, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Oblast; and Ivashky, Udy, Pletenivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Bolohivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force carried out air strikes near Kozatske, Olhivka, Tokarivka, and Tyahyntsi in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Sabliukivka, Respublika, Mykolayivka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed one Strela-10 (Arrow) anti-aircraft missile system, one area of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, and four Russian artillery systems, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

