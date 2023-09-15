Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine retakes a completely destroyed village in Donbas after encircling Russians there

On 15 September 2023, Ukraine’s separate 3rd assault brigade officially confirmed previous information that it had liberated the village of Andriyivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, south of Bakhmut. The brigade said they had encircled Russian troops of the 72nd brigade in Andriyivka and eliminated them, including the chief of the brigade intelligence, three battalion commanders, and most of the infantry of the 72nd brigade.
byBohdan Ben
15/09/2023
The location of Andriyivka. Source: DeepState map
That was stated by the press service of the 3rd assault brigade after a previous report about the liberation of Andriyivka. 

“As of now, the fighting continues, and our units consolidate in new positions. Therefore, the information about the specific numbers of wounded and killed enemy soldiers and other most interesting details of the operation will be shared later. The capture and holding of Andriyivka is our way to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut and the key to the success of all further offensive,” the 3rd assault brigade press service commented.

The liberated Andriivka south of Bakhmut is a tiny village that did not have its own infrastructure and a post office. Before the full-scale invasion, only 77 people lived in the village, Olena Danko, the head of the local Ivanovskyi municipal district, told Suspilne.

Today, the village is completely destroyed. It was occupied by Russian troops in winter 2023 during their offensive near Bakhmut and retaken by Ukrainian troops half a year later.

Press officer of the third assault brigade, Oleksandr Borodin, said on the TV air that Andriyivka as a settlement no longer exists:

I am not sure it is possible to fix a flagpole there,” he said. “Andriivka is no longer there. Let’s state the fact: it is completely destroyed. But as a terrain, the square is important. This is an important step, after which we can take more steps to surround.

A video filmed on 6 September 2023 from a drone shows the scope of destruction in Andriyivka:

