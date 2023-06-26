Ukraine gains traction in Bakhmut counter-offensive amid scant Russian ground force reserves – UK intel

Ukraine gains traction in Bakhmut counter offensive amid scant Russian ground force reserves – UK intel

Situation in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, as of 26 June 2023, according to Deepstatemap. Ukrainian recent gains are shown in blue (note: the map updates are delayed, while unofficial reports from soldiers on the ground suggest much larger gains, including several streets in Bakhmut city proper). 

The UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update highlights Ukraine’s advances in multi-brigade operation near Donetsk’s Bakhmut, emphasizing the scarcity of substantial Russian ground force reserves.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “As part of its broader counter-offensive, Ukraine has gained impetus in its assaults around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.”
  • “In a multi-brigade operation, Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town.”
  • “There has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200km away.”

