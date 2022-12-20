Zelenskyy is visiting frontline in Bakhmut on an unannounced visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on December 20, according to the FreeDom media. The visit was not announced in advance.

Zelenskyy’s press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, confirmed that Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut. Iryna Pobiedonostseva, Director General of the Information Policy Directorate of the OP, reported that Zelenskyy met with the military, talked, and awarded Ukrainian defenders.

To be updated…