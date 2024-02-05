Log Out
Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

New Ukrainian drone to engage in tactical nighttime operations

The Shoolika mk6, Ukraine’s latest strategic strike drone, promises to redefine night warfare with advanced vision systems and precision targeting.
byIryna Voichuk
05/02/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian Shoolika mk6 drone
Ukrainian Shoolika mk6 drone. Credit: Mykhailo Fedorov/TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s SkyLab UA technology company has developed the Shoolika mk6, a strategic strike drone designed for precision targeting and demonstrating unparalleled effectiveness in night operations, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Minister, announced on 5 February.

This cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is equipped with state-of-the-art night vision systems, setting a new standard for military engagements under darkness.

The Shoolika mk6 distinguishes itself with an operational range of up to 10 kilometers and a payload capacity of up to 6 kilograms. Its precision control system and resilience to electronic warfare make it a formidable tool in the modern battlefield. Having tested the drone, the Ukrainian military affirmed its critical role in enhancing tactical operations at night, marking a significant leap in combat capabilities, Fedorov said.

Currently, in the process of NATO codification, the Shoolika mk6 is on the cusp of further enhancements. Plans are underway to augment its artificial intelligence systems for autonomous missions and upgrade its camera technology. These improvements aim to refine target acquisition and strike accuracy, providing Ukrainian forces with a significant tactical advantage.

As the Shoolika mk6 moves towards integration into Ukraine’s defense arsenal, its development underscores the nation’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies in its ongoing defense efforts.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts