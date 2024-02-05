New Ukrainian drone to engage in tactical nighttime operations

Ukraine’s SkyLab UA technology company has developed the Shoolika mk6, a strategic strike drone designed for precision targeting and demonstrating unparalleled effectiveness in night operations, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Minister, announced on 5 February.

This cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is equipped with state-of-the-art night vision systems, setting a new standard for military engagements under darkness.

The Shoolika mk6 distinguishes itself with an operational range of up to 10 kilometers and a payload capacity of up to 6 kilograms. Its precision control system and resilience to electronic warfare make it a formidable tool in the modern battlefield. Having tested the drone, the Ukrainian military affirmed its critical role in enhancing tactical operations at night, marking a significant leap in combat capabilities, Fedorov said.

Currently, in the process of NATO codification, the Shoolika mk6 is on the cusp of further enhancements. Plans are underway to augment its artificial intelligence systems for autonomous missions and upgrade its camera technology. These improvements aim to refine target acquisition and strike accuracy, providing Ukrainian forces with a significant tactical advantage.

As the Shoolika mk6 moves towards integration into Ukraine’s defense arsenal, its development underscores the nation’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies in its ongoing defense efforts.

