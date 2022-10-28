Ukraine downed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters, one Su-25 attack aircraft on Oct 27 – GenStaff

Russian Su-25-SM3. Illustrative image. Source: airwar.ru

On 27 October, the Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian attack helicopters and an attack aircraft, Ukraine’s General Staff reported:

“[The] aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 29 strikes during the past day. It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 3 strongholds, and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Air defence units shot down 2 enemy helicopters Ka-52 and one Su-25 attack aircraft,” the General Staff wrote.

The Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that units of the Air Force Command South destroyed one of the Ka-52s yesterday at about 08:00, and the Su-25 some 40 minutes later also in Ukraine’s south.

Also, late on 26 October, the southern air defenses reportedly shot down 19 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones out of “over a score” of the Shaheds launched by the Russian troops to attack the south-Ukrainian cities.