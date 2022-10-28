Ukraine downed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters, one Su-25 attack aircraft on Oct 27 – GenStaff

Ukraine downed two Russian Ka 52 helicopters, one Su 25 attack aircraft on Oct 27 – GenStaff

Russian Su-25-SM3. Illustrative image. Source: airwar.ru 

Latest news Ukraine

On 27 October, the Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian attack helicopters and an attack aircraft, Ukraine’s General Staff reported:

“[The] aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 29 strikes during the past day. It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 3 strongholds, and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Air defence units shot down 2 enemy helicopters Ka-52 and one Su-25 attack aircraft,” the General Staff wrote.

The Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that units of the Air Force Command South destroyed one of the Ka-52s yesterday at about 08:00, and the Su-25 some 40 minutes later also in Ukraine’s south.

Also, late on 26 October, the southern air defenses reportedly shot down 19 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones out of “over a score” of the Shaheds launched by the Russian troops to attack the south-Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine downed 19 more Shahed drones as Russian air attacks continue

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags