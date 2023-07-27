Russian troops reinforce with advanced Ka-52M helicopters, missiles – UK intel

Russia has reinforced its troops in southern Ukraine with upgraded Ka-52M attack helicopters and anti-tank LMUR missiles, UK intelligence reported.

“As Ukrainian forces continue major offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the single most influential Russian weapon systems in the sector is the Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter.”

According to the British Defense Ministry, in recent months, Russia has highly likely augmented the force in the south with at least a small number of brand new, Ka-52M variants: a heavily modified aircraft, informed by lessons from Russia’s experience in Syria.

Russia has highly likely lost around forty Ka-52s since the invasion, but the type has also imposed a heavy cost on Ukraine, UK intel said.

Ukrainian defenders take down a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 with an anti-aircraft guided surface-to-air missile Unknown date and location.

📹https://t.co/3yKX0yP4us pic.twitter.com/2lqOaHsNs5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 19, 2023

Evidence supporting the M variant’s use in Ukraine includes photos posted on social media of aircrew posing next to the new aircraft and thanking well-wishers for sending them morale items.

Another key improvement to the Ka-52 fleet is the integration of a new anti-tank missile, the LMUR, which has a range of approximately 15km. Ka-52 crews have been quick to exploit opportunities to launch these weapons beyond the range of Ukrainian air defenses, the intelligence concludes.

Read also: