Ukraine starts mass production of modern recon drones

bySerge Havrylets
25/07/2023
1 minute read
Sirko drone
A Ukrainian-made reconnaissance Sirko drone. Credit: Ukrinform.
Ukraine has launched mass production of the Sirko unmanned aerial vehicles capable of tracking down an enemy position at a distance of 65 kilometers and returning, according to Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news agency.

The Sirko reconnaissance drone was developed by Kharkiv engineers, who managed to establish ties with manufacturers of the necessary components in Israel, Canada, Taiwan, and other countries.

Sirko drone
A Ukrainian-made reconnaissance Sirko drone.
Credit: Ukrinform.

A drone was named after Ivan Sirko, a legendary Ukrainian military leader of the 17th century.

The Sirko drone can transmit streaming video 25 kilometers away from an operator, according to Ukrinform. The capacity allows for producing 800-1000 Sirko drones per month.

Sirko drone
Credit: Ukrinform.

There will be no state procurement of these drones now, as all unmanned aerial vehicles should be tested during combat first. Currently, Sirko drones are purchased for the military at volunteer expense. The developers have already collected feedback on practical use, which is mainly positive, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian research and production company Skyassist, which manufactures Sirko reconnaissance drones, also continues developing a strike version.

