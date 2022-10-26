Another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter downed in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast

Another Russian Ka 52 attack helicopter downed in south Ukrainian Kherson Oblast

Kamov K-52 attack helicopter operated by the Russian army. Illustrative image. Source: Youtube 

Latest news Ukraine

On 26 October, Ukrainian air defenses shot down another Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter, Ukraine’s Air Force Command South reported.

“On October 26, around 17:00, a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South in Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast,” the report reads.

On 24 October, the Ukrainian air defense units reportedly destroyed three Russian Ka-52s in the same Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

Read also:

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2nd Russia’s attack helicopter on Oct 22

Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter shot down in Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian military

Ukraine’s Air Force destroy Russian helicopter over Kherson Oblast

Ukraine shot down five Russian helicopters, 19 drones on Oct 12 – Air Force Command

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags