Another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter downed in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast

Kamov K-52 attack helicopter operated by the Russian army. Illustrative image. Source: Youtube
On 26 October, Ukrainian air defenses shot down another Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter, Ukraine’s Air Force Command South reported.
“On October 26, around 17:00, a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South in Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast,” the report reads.
On 24 October, the Ukrainian air defense units reportedly destroyed three Russian Ka-52s in the same Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.
