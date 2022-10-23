Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2nd Russia’s attack helicopter on Oct 22

Anti-aircraft units of the Air Force shot down the second Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 “Alligator” in a day, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“On October 22, around 16:00, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the “Center” air command in the southern direction destroyed one more Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter today,” Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Around 12:00 o’clock on Oct 22, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson oblast, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” air command shot down Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter.