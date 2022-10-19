Ukraine’s Air Force destroy Russian helicopter over Kherson Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the sky over the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Command South reported.

It is reported that around 10:30 a.m. on October 19, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the PvK “South” shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

On September 7, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Ukrainian air defense unit shot down the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator in Kherson Oblast using the Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags