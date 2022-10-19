Ukraine’s Air Force destroy Russian helicopter over Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the sky over the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Command South reported.

It is reported that around 10:30 a.m. on October 19, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the PvK “South” shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

On September 7, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Ukrainian air defense unit shot down the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator in Kherson Oblast using the Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system.