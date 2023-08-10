Ukraine not willing to negotiate directly with Putin, FM Kuleba says

Ukraine is no longer willing to negotiate directly with Putin but mediation is an option, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, said in an interview with Italian media publication Corriere della Sera

“We are no longer willing to negotiate directly with Vladimir Putin. The crimes committed since the beginning of the aggression against our country are too grave for us to sit at the same table. We absolutely don’t trust him. However, mediation by third parties is possible, provided that the Russians are ready to withdraw.” Dmytro Kuleba said.

Kuleba mentioned that the significant takeaway from the Wagner coup is that it demonstrated the possibility of advancing with weapons toward Moscow’s gates without consequences.

“With a storm, the surface of the sea is turbulent, but in the depths, there is calm. In Moscow, it’s the opposite: beneath the apparent calm, a storm is brewing. The system built by Putin is strong enough to hide tensions from the public, but we observe growing internal conflicts and antagonisms. The most important lesson from the Wagner coup is that everyone saw it’s possible to march with weapons to the gates of Moscow with impunity and that Putin’s power is undermined by factions, feuds, and structural weaknesses.”

Kuleba pointed out that no escalation seems possible because the worst – the full-scale invasion and numerous war crimes committed – had already happened.

“Putin has imposed what you call total war since February 24, 2022. Russia has practically done all the harm possible against Ukraine and its people since the early days of the invasion. The worst has already happened; nothing can surprise us anymore. We fight for our survival thanks to our allies. The counteroffensive will bring us victories soon, and we will continue to fight. We have no alternatives.”

Acknowledging Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s role, Kuleba commended her for acting as a genuine European leader. He mentioned that Ukraine is seeking Italy’s support in providing artillery, ammunition, and anti-aircraft systems.

“We sincerely thank all our friends. But we also say that aid will be sufficient only once we have won this war; until then, we will continue to ask for arms and ammunition. Relations between Kyiv and Rome are at an all-time high. We thank Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: she acts as a true European and as an Italian who understands the seriousness of the strategic threat posed by Russia to the entire Europe. In particular, we ask Italy for artillery, ammunition, and anti-aircraft systems.”