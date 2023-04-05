Ukraine, Poland sign memorandum on reconstruction in Warsaw

On 5 April, during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“A separate document on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine was signed. I am sure that our recovery will help the development of Polish business and both our countries. It will also provide us and Poland with positive social outcomes. We are interested in the maximum attraction of Polish business to Ukraine. I would like to assure investors: we are working on minimizing war risks for investments,” Zelenskyy explained.

 

