Ukraine downed 19 more Shahed drones as Russian air attacks continue

Between 10-12 pm on 26 October, Ukraine’s Air Force downed 19 Russian Shahed drones and one X-59 cruise missile.

“More than 20 drones were launched by Russia” in the evening as massive air attacks continue, Air Force command said. 17 drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defense and two more by other regiments, mostly over Ukraine’s southern regions.

Also, another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was downed in the south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast.