Ukrainian intelligence says Russia is waiting for new batch of Iranian Shahed drones

Russia will receive a new batch of Shahed drones from Iran. So far, the invaders have used about 660 drones out of 1,750 to exhaust Ukraine’s air defense system, said Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

“According to our data, they will have another delivery soon – we will specify the number of drones later,” he added.

The intelligence representative also said Russia had launched drones from the Russian coast of the Azov Sea and Crimea. But it may choose another direction, where Ukraine has fewer air defense systems in further attacks.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the country received the first six interceptors ‘Shahed catchers’ that will land down Iranian drones before they can reach critical energy infrastructure.

In December 2022, senior Biden administration officials said Russia provided an “unprecedented level” of military and technical support to Iran in exchange for Tehran supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, NBC News informed.

The US, the EU, and Canada have already imposed sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia.

Tags: Iran, Shahed-136, Ukraine