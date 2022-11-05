Iran acknowledged for the first time it supplied Russia with drones

Iran acknowledged for the first time it supplied Russia with drones

FILE PHOTO: A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo 

Iran acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied Moscow with drones adding they were sent before Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Reuters writes. Russia has used drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a “small number” of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

“Tehran has to realize that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefit from Russia’s support,” wrote the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

