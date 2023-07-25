Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast yields no success – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Ukrainian army managed to repel all Russian attacks in the Kupiansk sector (Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine) within the last 24 hours, according to the daily update of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, five Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, and two reconnaissance drones of the Russian army, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Russia launched one missile and 49 air strikes, fired more than 40 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops, and populated residential areas, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Russian air and artillery strikes led to civilian casualties and damaged residential buildings and other objects of civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, around 20 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops took place on the eastern and southern fronts.

In the Kupiansk sector (Kharkiv Oblast), Ukrainian troops are holding steadfastly and halting Russian attacks. Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, eastern Ukraine), Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area south of Dibrova, the Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces launched an air strike near Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Within the last 24 hours, Russia’s Air Force carried out an air strike near Veterynary in the Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Russian army fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 Ukrainian settlements, including Semenivka in the Chernihiv Oblast (northern Ukraine); Vilna Sloboda, Svarkove, Stepne, Basivka, Mohrytsia, Pokrovka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Oblast (northeastern Ukraine); and Huriyev Kozachok, Hraniv, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian army conducted an air strike in the area of Spirne, in the Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske in the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniekamiyanske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian counterattacks in the areas east of Stupochki and near Diliyivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian Air Force launched air strikes in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka and Diliyivka, southwest of Bakhmut. Over ten settlements suffered from Russian indiscriminate artillery shelling, including Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled attacks by Russian forces near Avdiyivka, despite the heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery. At the same time, the enemy shelled more than ten towns and villages in this sector, in particular, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkine, Vodiane, and Karlivka (all are located in the Donetsk Oblast).

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of the town of Mariyinka. The towns of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, and Heorhiivka came under heavy artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army launched an air strike near Makarivka and shelled more than ten towns, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions (southern Ukraine), the Russian army is focusing its primary efforts on preventing further advance of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Air Force carried out air strikes in the areas of Levadne and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 20 settlements came under artillery fire, including Novoandriyivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Dudchany, Beryslav, Kozatske, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Stanislav in the Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating its positions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northwestern parts of Ukraine remained unchanged over the past day. Russian forces maintain their military presence in the Siversky and Slobozhansky sectors in Ukraine’s eastern and northeastern regions bordering Russia.

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, according to the General Staff.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukrainian missile and artillery troops struck the area of concentration of Russian manpower and military equipment, destroyed seven artillery systems at the firing positions, two electronic warfare stations, and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian army, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

