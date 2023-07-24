Ukraine will provide the US a report on the use of cluster munitions — Defense Minister

Ukraine will share with the US a report on the use of cluster munitions, Ukraine’s Defense Minister said in an interview on CNN.

A report will be shared with the Pentagon in the coming days, Reznikv added.

“We’ll report about the consequences of this using [cluster munitions] so I think that next week I would have first report and I will share with my partners in Pentagon these reports. I hope that they will be more efficient than normal ammunition,” Reznikov said.

“It’s absolutely understandable” that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member until the war is ongoing, Reznikov added when asked about his forecast. Yet, after Ukraine wins the war, Ukrainian membership will be in the interest of NATO because Ukraine will be an eastern shield of NATO, he added.



He said he believes Ukraine will win the war by next summer. However, the minister stressed the need for timely delivery of all promised weapons, including F-16 fighter jets to achieve this victory.

