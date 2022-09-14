Russian troops still in Kreminna as Luhansk Oblast Head warns deoccupation won’t be immediate

Russian troops have returned to Kreminna, a city in occupied Luhansk Oblast they reportedly left yesterday amid the Ukrainian offensive in the region, and are “creating the illusion of their mass presence in the city,” Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration, informed.

He noted the occupiers are trading down the Ukrainian flags that locals hung, anticipating the liberation of their town, and switched off mobile internet in the occupied regions so locals could not transmit information to the Ukrainian Army.

“We won’t take Luhansk Oblast by surprise, so we must stock up on patience. Unfortunately, [Ukraine’s Army] will not be in Luhansk tomorrow…but soon,” Haidai said.

Kreminna on a map. Credit: deepstatemap.live

Yesterday, Haidai stated that he believes that a large-scale de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast will begin from Kreminna and Svatove. He said Ukraine’s main strikes will be in the area of these cities, where the Russians have already begun to concentrate their equipment.

