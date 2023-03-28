French Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

On 28 March, the French Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Twitter.

The Holodomor was Stalin’s man-made that killed roughly four million Ukrainians.

“The [French] Parliament’s recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the [Ukrainian] people is important and symbolic. We’re grateful for [France’s] strong contribution to exposing the crimes of totalitarian Russia, past and present,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter thanking France.

France becomes the 26th country to recognize the Holodomor as genocide.

 

Iceland joins 25 countries that recognize Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

