Iceland joins 25 countries that recognize Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

A statue of a small girl holding wheat spikelets stands near the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv. Photo: holodomormuseum.org.ua

The government of Iceland supported the resolution that officially recognized the artificial man-made famine Holodomor (death by hunger, in Ukrainian) of 1932-1933 as a genocide against Ukrainians, Foreign Minister of Iceland Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir announced on 23 March 2022.

Iceland has become the third country in 2023 (after Belgium and Bulgaria) and the 26th country in total to have recognized Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

“In November, I visited the Holodomor memorial in Kyiv. It was a heartbreaking reminder of a terrible crime,” Iceland’s Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter. “Today, the parliament recognized the man-made famine of the winter of 1932–1933 as genocide perpetrated by the totalitarian government in Moscow against the people of Ukraine.”

Holodomor was the artificial man-made famine unleashed in 1932-33 by the communist dictator and head of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin. At least four million people starved to death in Ukraine during the Holodomor.

The list of the countries that have already recognized Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people is as follows:

Australia

Belgium

Bulgaria

Brazil

The Czech Republic

Georgia

Germany

Hungary

Ecuador

Estonia

Ireland

Iceland

Canada

Colombia

Latvia

Lithuania

Mexico

Moldova

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

The United States of America

Ukraine

Vatican

On 15 December 2022, the European Parliament officially recognized Holodomor as a genocide against Ukrainians and demanded that Russia issue an official statement with an apology for the genocide committed by the Soviet regime. Russia continues to ignore that demand.

Tags: Crimes of the Soviet communist regime, Genocide, Holodomor genocide recognition, Iceland, Russia, Soviet occupation, Soviet Union, Ukraine