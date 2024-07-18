Russo-Ukrainian War, day 876: Ukraine secures new security agreements as it ramps up drone capabilities

Exclusives

Inside Ukraine’s covert program preparing Russia’s minorities for independence. While battling Russian aggression, Ukraine is quietly fostering a cadre of leaders poised to carve independent nations from Russia’s vast, multiethnic territories.

Real justice for MH17 is Ukraine’s victory. From Chechnya to Ukraine, Russia’s imperialistic push has left a trail of devastation. MH17 stands as a stark reminder of the cost of appeasement.

The way forward for Ukraine’s economy. As Ukraine fights for survival, its economic choices today will shape its post-war future. Rejecting neoliberalism, experts argue, is key to avoiding a dangerous “re-oligarchization” of the country.

Military

DeepState: Russian army advances in Kalynivka, near Karlivka, and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast. The analysis on Russian advances in the Donetsk Oblast by DeepState seems to confirm earlier reports which stated that Russian troops are increasing the pace and intensity of their offensive operations in this particular direction of the front.

Media: Joint drone operation by Ukraine’s SBU and Navy hits Russian coast guard facilities in occupied Crimea. Suspilne’s security sources report that military activity in occupied Crimea’s Lake Donuzlav was a Security Service’s operations against a Russian coast guard base, resulting in damaging the command center, ammunition depot, and power station, disrupting planned Russian exercises.

Russia claims to have repelled naval drone attack in occupied Crimea. Russia’s MoD claims to have intercepted dozens of Ukrainian aerial and naval drones in occupied Crimea and Bryansk. Locals reported explosions in Crimea’s Donuzlav and Sevastopol.

As of 18 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Russia tightens grip on digital communications, targets WhatsApp and YouTube. UK intelligence reports Russia restricts digital communications, citing anti-extremism. Measures target WhatsApp and YouTube, limiting opposition communication and increasing government control.

Drone commander of Ukraine: We may even surpass Russia in number of drones. “We are obviously better at choosing drones and maneuvering. We have more than 165 developments of various types that are being tested and used on the battlefield,” the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said.

Ukraine implements new Maritime Security Strategy to boost naval defenses. Ukraine’s Maritime Security Strategy, enacted by President Zelenskyy, aims to boost naval capabilities, reclaim occupied territories, and ensure maritime sovereignty.

International

King Charles III met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the British people and His Majesty’s government, emphasizing that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine’s closest and most important allies.

Ukraine and Czech Republic sign security agreement. The Czech Republic plans to continue helping Ukraine receive artillery shells with the support of partner countries. In addition, the agreement envisages the strengthening of ammunition production capacities in both countries and the establishment of joint ventures.

Stoltenberg emphasizes importance of continued US support for Ukraine. Against the backdrop of statements from Donald Trump and his associates questioning Washington’s continued support for Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House, Stoltenberg emphasized that the role of the United States in Western aid to Ukraine is extremely important.

Ukraine and Slovenia sign security agreement. The agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and on the part of Slovenia – Prime Minister Robert Golob. The signing took place on the margins of the European Political Community summit in the United Kingdom.

Zelenskyy joins European leaders at UK summit to bolster Ukraine support. Zelenskyy participates in the 4th European Political Community summit in the UK, addressing Ukraine support, bilateral meetings, and security agreements. Starmer hosts the event, welcoming 47 heads of state.

Political and legal developments

ISW: Kremlin preparing Russians for decade-long war in Ukraine. Russian state media is interpreting comments by a top official to suggest Ukraine will cease to exist by 2034, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War.

New developments

Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine suspended transit of oil from Lukoil. In particular, Slovak oil transportation operator Transpetrol said on Thursday 18 July that deliveries from Lukoil have stopped, but deliveries from other Russian exporters are coming in.

Ukrainian-born Italian citizen receives license with Mariupol listed as Russian. The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has promised to rectify a mistake that labeled the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as Russian on a citizen’s driver’s license.

