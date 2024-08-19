Russo-Ukrainian War, day 908: Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, controlling 92 settlements

Exclusive

Kursk Oblast: Where Russia’s “historical lands” argument falls apart. As Ukrainian troops advance into Kursk Oblast, they encounter an unexpected ally: history itself. Ironically, Russia’s justification for invading Ukraine crumbles on its own soil.

Military

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Forces control 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukrainian Defense Forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory and 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Fuel depot fire in Russia’s Rostov region expands on second day after drone attack. Firefighters in the Russian city of Proletarsk couldn’t localize the fire at the “Kavkaz” oil depot for the second consecutive day. The facility, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army’s needs, was attacked by drones on the night of 18 August.

Ukraine starts mandatory evacuation of children from Pokrovsk as Russian troops are 12 km from the town. Local officials warn that Pokrovsk, with a pre-war population of 60,000, may become the next embattled Ukrainian town.

Frontline report: Russia initiates POW exchange talks after Ukraine captures 2,000+ Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast. Ukraine captured over 2,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk, prompting Russia to initiate prisoner exchange negotiations for the first time. Ukrainian Military Intelligence prioritizes the return of seriously wounded, ill individuals, and long-term captives, while Russian focus remains on conscripts.

Senator Kelly: Ukrainian incursion could shift dynamics of ongoing war. In a recent interview, Senator Mark Kelly argued that Ukraine’s cross-border operations could significantly alter the trajectory of its war with Russia.

Ukraine cut off almost entire Glushkovo district in Kursk, Russians say. Russian sources claim Ukraine destroyed the last key bridge in Glushkovo District, Kursk Oblast. This action may isolate Russian forces and disrupt their logistics in the area, possibly leading to a withdrawal similar to what occurred in Kherson City in 2022.

Ukraine downs all 11 Russian drones, Russia’s shelling kills three, injures 10 civilians. Russian forces launched an air attack on Ukraine overnight, using Shahed drones, and shelled multiple regions. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all 11 drones. Border and frontline areas faced numerous artillery strikes and drone attacks, killing three civilians.

ISW: Russian forces likely to launch counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, redeploying troops to region. The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia is likely preparing a counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, potentially requiring up to 20,000 troops.

As of 17 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 600470 (+1120) Tanks: 8513 (+5) APV: 16495 (+15) Artillery systems: 17104 (+48) MLRS: 1165 (+4) Anti-aircraft systems: 925 Aircraft: 367 Helicopters: 328 UAV: 13809 (+57) Cruise missiles : 2437 (+5) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23047 (+55)



Intelligence and technology

Former Google CEO becomes “licensed arms dealer” to support Ukraine. Eric Schmidt launches AI defense startup to aid Ukraine.

German defense stocks drop as government debates future Ukraine support. Rheinmetall and other defense companies’ shares, which had been on a steep upward trend, are now falling significantly as the government debates future aid for Ukraine, as per Spiegel.

Danish Foreign Minister: Ukrainian military can use Danish weapons in Russia. Denmark’s foreign minister said that Ukrainian forces can use Danish-supplied weapons on Russian territory, citing the rules of war.

Defense Ministry: Denmark allocates $ 116 mn for military aid to Ukraine. Denmark has announced a new $116 million military aid package for Ukraine, marking its 20th round of assistance since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Germany delivers new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes IRIS-T air defense system, ammunition, drones. This new allocation follows a package announced on 29 July, which included 8 Leopard 1 A5 tanks delivered in cooperation with Denmark, according to the German government.

UK intel: Russia bans Signal, citing extremism, but likely aiming to suppress dissent. Russia blocked the Signal app, officially citing security concerns, but likely aiming to suppress independent journalism and opposition, as per UK intelligence. The move comes amid broader efforts to restrict media and communication platforms, including YouTube and WhatsApp.

No formal request from UK on Ukraine missile use, White House source tells The Telegraph. The White House denied blocking the UK’s request for Ukraine to use missiles in Russia, The Telegraph reports, citing a Biden administration official.

Ukraine approves Swedish PbV 302 armored vehicle for military use. Swedish PbV 302 armored personnel carrier, developed in the 1960s and used until 2014, approved for Ukrainian Armed Forces. In May, Sweden pledged to transfer all its units to Ukraine.

The Economist: Western allies were deliberately left in the dark about Kursk incursion plans. General Syrskyi considered various scenarios for launching an offensive against the Russian defensive line’s most vulnerable areas, before deciding on the Kursk incursion, The Economist says citing sources.

International

TED censors Ukrainian soldier’s speech. In response, Ukrainian Catholic University’s TEDx organizers severed their cooperation with TED over censorship.

Czech President: Ukraine could join NATO even when some territories are occupied. Czech President Petr Pavel has suggested that Ukraine’s full control over its entire territory should not be a prerequisite for joining NATO.

German сhancellor reaffirms support for Ukraine amid the possibility of bilateral aid reduction. Scholz added that a significant portion of funding for Ukraine’s weapons procurement will come through a €50 billion loan as part of the G7 initiative, to be repaid using interest from frozen Russian assets.

Lithuania prepares to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year. Lithuania’s Ministry of Interior has proposed extending temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2026, aiming to reduce administrative burdens.

Riga to host Ukraine Independence Day march and fundraising concert. The Latvian capital is set to host a significant event combining a march, concert, and fundraising effort in honor of Ukraine’s Independence Day, on 24 August.

Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine. Indian Foreign Ministry says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine. The date is unspecified, but Indian media claim it may occur this week.

Humanitarian and social impact

Highest rate in world: Russia carries out 1,940 attacks on Ukrainian medical system. Ukraine’s healthcare infrastructure faces relentless assault as WHO confirms nearly 2000 attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with a sharp increase in frequency since December 2023.

Russian forces devastate Ukraine’s Askania-Nova national park, relocate animals. Kherson oblast chief reports Russian occupiers destroyed the Askania-Nova biosphere reserve, with animals relocated to Crimea and Russia. The reserve director disputes total destruction, but confirms significant damage to protected steppe areas and animal relocations.

Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s first “green school” in Kherson Oblast, built with Finland’s support. Russian forces have destroyed a unique educational facility in occupied Ukrainian territory, claiming it was used for military purposes.

Political and legal developments

Two arrested in Mykolaiv as Ukraine dismantles Russian espionage ring, SBU says. Ukraine’s Security Service say it uncovered a Russian spy network operating in three regions, involving current and former law enforcement officers. Two suspects were arrested in Mykolaiv for gathering intelligence on military positions and critical infrastructure. They face life imprisonment if convicted.

New developments

Fire at Russia’s Trans-Siberian railway halts traffic for two hours (video). A fire erupted at a Trans-Siberian Railway substation in Mariinsk, Siberia, halting train traffic for two hours. The incident’s cause is officially attributed to a technical malfunction.