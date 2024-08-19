Riga to host Ukraine Independence Day march and fundraising concert

Delfi reports that Riga will host a march and concert to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day for the third time in recent years.

The event, scheduled for 24 August, is organized by the public organization Tavi Draugi (Path Among Sunflowers) in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia.

“Those wishing to join the march are invited to the Freedom Monument at 11:30 am with Ukrainian symbols and sunflowers,” the organizers announced. The opening ceremony will feature performances, including one by the Latvian military orchestra.

From the monument, participants will proceed to Vērmanes Garden, where a concert will be held, accompanied by fundraising efforts to support Ukraine.

The organizers encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food items and school supplies for soldiers on the front lines. “Volunteers will subsequently transport these items to Ukraine,” the announcement states.

This event comes from Latvia’s recent commitment to Ukraine’s defense. “Last week, Latvia announced the transfer of 500 drones to Ukraine,” Delfi reports.

Before this, Latvia and Germany had “agreed on a joint procurement of drones to support Ukraine,” according to the same source.

