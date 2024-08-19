Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Riga to host Ukraine Independence Day march and fundraising concert

The Latvian capital is set to host a significant event combining a march, concert, and fundraising effort in honor of Ukraine’s Independence Day, on 24 August.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
1 minute read
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Riga to host Ukraine Independence Day march and fundraising concert

Delfi reports that Riga will host a march and concert to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day for the third time in recent years.

The event, scheduled for 24 August, is organized by the public organization Tavi Draugi (Path Among Sunflowers) in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia.

“Those wishing to join the march are invited to the Freedom Monument at 11:30 am with Ukrainian symbols and sunflowers,” the organizers announced. The opening ceremony will feature performances, including one by the Latvian military orchestra.

From the monument, participants will proceed to Vērmanes Garden, where a concert will be held, accompanied by fundraising efforts to support Ukraine.

The organizers encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food items and school supplies for soldiers on the front lines. “Volunteers will subsequently transport these items to Ukraine,” the announcement states.

This event comes from Latvia’s recent commitment to Ukraine’s defense. “Last week, Latvia announced the transfer of 500 drones to Ukraine,” Delfi reports.

Before this, Latvia and Germany had “agreed on a joint procurement of drones to support Ukraine,” according to the same source.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts