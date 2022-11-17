“Donate Races”: students of 15 Kyiv universities compete in raising funds for the military

Students of 15 Kyiv universities are donating for the Korsar anti-tank missile system simulator, Come Back Alive foundation reported. Currently, the working name of the collection campaign is “Donate Races”. In addition to helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, students of the university that collects the largest amount will have the opportunity to talk with the director of the fund – Taras Chmut. University graduates can also join these “races”.

The fundraising campaign will last 4 days — from Student’s Day (November 17) to Dignity and Freedom Day (November 21).

“Gunner operators previously did not have the opportunity to learn how to use anti-tank missile systems in practice anywhere, except on the battlefield.

Korsar simulators allow servicemen to practice dozens of tasks of various types and complexity in the training center (simulation of shooting from different distances, in different conditions, etc.), and at the same time to shoot an unlimited number of shots, explains the head of the military department of the foundation Andriy Rymaruk. He adds that the Fund currently plans to purchase 10 training simulators for the Korsar ATGM and the Skif ATGM.

Tags: fundraising