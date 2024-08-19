Eng
Senator Kelly: Ukrainian incursion could shift dynamics of ongoing war

In a recent interview, Senator Mark Kelly argued that Ukraine’s cross-border operations could significantly alter the trajectory of its war with Russia.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
2 minute read
Senator Kelly: Ukrainian incursion could shift dynamics of ongoing war

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona believes Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russian territory could significantly alter the course of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.

Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on 6 August. The Kursk Oblast holds historical significance, having been the site of a decisive World War II battle between Soviet and Nazi forces in 1943.

Kelly said in the interview for CBS that 130,000 Russians have had to leave their homes and, at this point in this incursion.

“The Ukrainians did something unpredictable that could change the tide of how this conflict’s gonna play out,” the Senator said.

The Democratic senator expressed support for Ukraine’s actions, saying, “I am at this point,” when asked about his comfort level with American weapons potentially being used on Russian soil.

Kelly argued that Ukraine’s response was justified, given the nature of Russia’s invasion: “Vladimir Putin illegally attacked the Ukrainians. … He is intentionally killing women, children, old people. It was an illegal invasion.”

Kelly characterized the Ukrainian operation as an “incursion,” suggesting it may be temporary in nature. “I don’t think the Ukrainians want to intentionally hold Russian territory for a long period of time, but this set Putin back on his heels,” he explained.

The senator emphasized the need for ongoing evaluation of US support to Ukraine, stating, “Since the invasion, we should reevaluate how we’re going to conduct ourselves regarding the Ukrainians’ use of the security assistance that we provide them. And I think it’s appropriate to continue looking at their needs.”

According to the report, Ukraine’s recent military actions in Russian territory, including the destruction of a second bridge in the Kursk Oblast, are seen as attempts to relieve pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions and potentially improve Ukraine’s standing in future peace negotiations.

Kelly suggested that these developments might challenge Putin’s image as a protector of Russia. “He has always tried to characterize himself as somebody that is going to protect Russia,” Kelly said. “I think his citizens are seeing the results of what he has done in Ukraine, and now they are somewhat at risk.”

