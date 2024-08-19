Russian forces devastate Ukraine’s Askania-Nova national park, relocate animals

Russian forces occupying the Kherson region are causing significant damage to the occupied Askania-Nova biosphere reserve in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials. The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on 19 August that the reserve doesn’t exist anymore.

Askania-Nova, a biosphere reserve in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, preserves over 200 plant species and a diverse array of animals, including Przewalski’s horses and Turkmenian kulans. The ongoing Russian occupation poses a severe threat to this unique ecosystem and its inhabitants.

“The last thing I heard is that they are taking animals to Crimea and Russia. So we can say that the reserve no longer exists. They have looted it capitally,” Prokudin said.

However, the director of the Askania-Nova reserve, Viktor Shapoval, partially disputed these claims in a comment to Suspilne. While confirming that animals are indeed being relocated, Shapoval insisted that the reserve has not been completely destroyed, although severely damaged.

“This is an ongoing process, not an accomplished fact. To date, 20 animals have been taken to Russia and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. Some animals have died due to neglect, lack of qualified scientific support, and veterinary care. A significant part of the protected steppe – over 2,000 hectares – has burned due to fires of various nature,” Shapoval explained.

He said that these incidents are being documented by a special commission under the Kherson Oblast Military Administration and the State Environmental Inspectorate, with several criminal proceedings already opened.

