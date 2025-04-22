Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia sentences Ukrainian women from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to 14 years for donating $120 to Ukrainian forces

Russian authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast sentence two Ukrainian women to 14-year prison terms for donating $177 to Ukrainian forces, part of 201 treason cases opened since the invasion began.
byOlena Mukhina
22/04/2025
3 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russia sentences Ukrainian women from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to 14 years for donating $120 to Ukrainian forces

A Russian court in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has sentenced two residents of Enerhodar to 14 years in a general-regime penal colony for alleged treason after they transferred funds to the Ukrainian army, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, citing Russian media and the FSB.

The use of torture and harsh sentences in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine is widespread, systematic, and constitutes serious violations of international law. Russian authorities have subjected Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians to torture, prolonged detention, enforced disappearances, and other forms of ill-treatment amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. 

The two women, identified as L.A. Kachkariova and S.N. Dolgopolova, were detained in December 2024. One of them allegedly transferred about 5,000 hryvnias ($120) via a mobile app to “the accounts of a foreign bank used by Ukrainian intelligence services.” The second woman reportedly sent 2,400 hryvnias ($57) from her mother-in-law’s account to Ukrainian forces in May 2023.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee released a video in which one of the women admitted to donating small sums—between $2.5 and $5—for “repairs and assistance” after seeing appeals on an entertainment channel.

According to the FSB, both women pleaded guilty and expressed remorse during the trial.

Citing the “First Department” legal aid project, independent media noted that by the end of 2024, 792 people had been charged in Russia with treason, espionage, or confidential cooperation with foreign states since the full-scale invasion began. Of these, at least 201 were sentenced in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine — roughly one-third of all such cases.

Human rights groups say many of these cases are fabricated by the FSB, often targeting social media users active in anti-war or opposition groups on platforms like VKontakte and Telegram.

Russian forces occupy approximately 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while the remaining 30%—including the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia city—is under Ukrainian control.

Since early April 2025, Russian forces have escalated offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as part of a broader Russian spring offensive, increasing combat intensity and conducting attacks southwest and southeast of Orikhiv.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts